Auto-Rickshaw Driver Killed in Tangail Road Crash


Tangail: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed as a tractor hit his rickshaw in Kalia area under Basail upazila of the district today. The deceased was Bappi, 25, a resident of Sunya village under Kauljani Union of the upazila.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the accident occurred on the Basail-Kauljani road around 10 am when a tractor hit the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, leaving auto-rickshaw driver Bappi injured, Jalal Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Basail Police Station said.

The injured was rushed to Basail Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries.

