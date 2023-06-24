Key Issues

Chief of Lumbini Province Amik Sherchan has stated that the academic institutions should not be station for politics.

Addressing the third campus assembly of Sapta Gandaki Multiple Campus in Bharatpur on Saturday, Sherchan said the academic institutions should not be made the place for politics to meet political interests though the teachers and students there have different ideologies.

Saying that the age is of competition, Sherchan asked the academic institutions to produce competitive human resources fit for the global market.

He also asked to make departure to the age of technology by making changes in the colonial education policy.

Likewise, Sherchan expressed concerns to rising corruption in the country.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal