Bagmati starts with a win in KP Oli Cricket tournament

Bagmati province has defeated Madan Bhandari Sports Academy (red) team by 109 runs in the inaugural match of the first KP Oli Cup national T20 cricket tournament. In the match held today at Pokhara stadium, batting first, Bagmati scored 184 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs. Reet Gautam scored 74 runs off 53 balls while Shubha Kansakar scored 27 runs. For Madan Bhandari club, Biprasan KC took 2 wickets and Sandesh Thapa and Santosh Yadav took one wicket each. Chasing a target of 185 runs to win the match, Madan Bhandari club were all out in 14.2 overs with only 75 runs on the board. For Bagmati, Sandeep Lamichhane took 4 wickets and Subas Khatri took 3 wickets. Seven teams representing the seven provinces, departmental team from Nepal Police Club, Tribhuvan Army Club and Armed Police Force, and two teams from organizer, Madan Bhandari Academy are compete for the title of the tournament. The winner will receive a prize of five hundred thousand rupees, shield, medal and certificat e. The runner-up team will be awarded Rs. 250,000, shield, medal and certificate, according to President of the Academy, Dhruva Acharya Source: National News Agency RSS