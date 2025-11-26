Bandipur Festival Commences with Focus on Tourism Promotion



Bandipur: The Bandipur festival is beginning today at a touristy place, Bandipur hill, of Tanahun district in a bid to promote tourism.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the festival is being organized by Tanahun Chamber of Commerce under the theme of ‘Promotion of industry, trade and tourism: Conservation of local arts and culture’. The event beginning at Tundikhel of the hill town, Bandipur, will continue till December 7.

Chairman of Dumre Unit of the Chamber of Commerce, Ghanashyam Upadhyay, informed that they estimated 200 thousand visitors to the festival. It is expected to secure as high as Rs 50 million in proceeds.

Upadhyay further informed that the visitors would also be taken to various touristy areas like Thanimai, Chamundamai, Bhutyaha Baraha, Santaneshwor Temple, Mani Mukund Sen Durbar, Raniban, and Khadga Devi Temple as part of the festival celebration.

Other attractions during the festival will be adventurous sports such as paragliding and rock climbing. In addition to the display a

nd sales of agricultural products and handicraft items, the hotel and restaurants and service institutions will have their stalls during the festival.