The 93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed tomorrow in a befitting manner across the country.

Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, also known by her nick name Renu, was born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj. She was a paternal cousin of her husband Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Fazilatunnesa Mujib was only eight-year-old when she was married to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who himself was just 18 in 1938.

To mark the day, a function began in the district with a cultural competition today.

Gopalganj District Administration in collaboration with Zilla Shishu Academy organized a painting competition at 11 am and quiz competition at 12 noon were held at the office of Zilla Shishu Academy in the town.

District Child Affairs Officer of Gopalganj District Children's Academy Shariful Islam said more than hundred children participated in drawing and quiz competitions.

Gopalganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital and Training Institute will pay tributes by placing a wreath on the portrait of Bangamata on behalf of the administration at 10am tomorrow.

On the occasion of the day, a discussion on the biography of Bangamata will be held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Smriti Auditorium of Gopalganj Zilla Shilpakala Academy around 10.30 am.

Later, sewing machines will be distributed to the needy and helpless women.

A special doa will also be offered at Central Court Jame Masjid and other mosques, temples and religious institutions of the district for seeking eternal peace of Bangamata.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha