Bangladesh deposits instrument of ratification of BBNJ agreement

Bangladesh has deposited instrument of ratification for the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) to the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain deposited the instrument at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High Level Treaty Event held in New York on Thursday, a foreign ministry’s press release said here this morning.

“This ratification underscores Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to international cooperation and regulatory initiatives in marine affairs,” said the release.

As an early ratifier, Bangladesh aspires to pave the way for the swift entry into force of the BBNJ Agreement and remains dedicated to its universal and effective implementation, it added.

With the deposit of the instrument of ratification, Bangladesh has now joined the ranks of the pioneering nations that have ratified this vital agreement, said the fo

reign ministry.

The BBNJ Agreement, adopted by consensus at the UN on 19 June 2023, represents a landmark achievement in the governance of the global commons.

It aims to strengthen the international legal framework for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction.

The agreement emphasizes transparent environmental impact assessments and supports capacity-building efforts for developing countries, ensuring equitable participation in the sustainable management of ocean resources.

The BBNJ Agreement will enter into force 120 days after 60 Member States have deposited their instruments of ratification, approval, acceptance, or accession.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha