Bangladesh Police handball club notch victory



Bangladesh Police Handball Club won both the men’s

and women’s section matches of the Dhaka-Assam Handball Series held at

Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city on Monday.

In the men’s section match, Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Assam

Handball Club by 33-18 goals after leading the first half by 16-11 goals.

Omar Faruk of the winning team was named the player of the match for his

impressive performance.

While in the women’ section, Bangladesh Police Handball Club defeated Assam

Handball Club by 26-13 goals after dominating the first half by 14-10 goals.

Hemlota of Assam Handball Team was named the best player of the match.

Meanwhile the closing ceremony of the series will be held tomorrow (Tuesday)

at the same venue.

Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) president AKM Nurul Fazal will be the

chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners.

The series is being held by the joint initiative of BHF and Handball

Association of Assam state of India.

Source: Ban

gladesh Sangbad Sangstha