Bangladesh today called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mobilise international support for sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah made the call when the visiting OIC delegation led by its Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet paid a courtesy call on him at the PMO here.

"To keep alive the Rohingya issue in the international forum," he urged the OIC.

Tofazzel, who presided over the meeting at the PMO for about 45 minutes from 2:30 pm today, has sought financial and other required assistance to relocate the Rohingyas to the Bhashan Char, PMO sources said.

He also sought the support from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the OIC countries to contribute significantly to create a financial fund for the Rohingyas.

Other members of the delegation are: Ambassador Ibrahim Khayrat, OIC Special Envoy to Myanmar, Mohammed Ali Elkhamlichi, OIC Assistant Director of Humanitarian Affairs, OIC ICHAD focal point on Rohingya issue, Dana Al Misnad, Qatar Fund for Development, Head of Africa and Asia Project Section, Dr Majid Suleiman Al-Azmi, Acting Director-General, Kuwait Zakat House, Talal Al Baker, International Relations Specialist, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor to the HC and UNHCR's Representative for the GCC Countries, Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh and Jessica Watts, Executive Assistant, UNHCR.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha