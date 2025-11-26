Barriers Persist for People with Disabilities in Accessing Sexual and Reproductive Health Services



Kathmandu: People with disabilities continue to face significant barriers in accessing sexual and reproductive health services, as highlighted by a recent incident involving a mother seeking a hysterectomy for her intellectually disabled daughter. An officer at the Family Planning Association of Nepal (FPAN) in the Kathmandu Valley was approached by the woman, who expressed concerns about her daughter’s attraction to men and her desire for marriage. The officer, Sharad Kumar Aryal, responded by sending a trained counsellor to provide guidance and ultimately convinced the mother that such a drastic measure was unnecessary.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the incident underscores the broader challenges faced by persons with disabilities in Nepal regarding sexual and reproductive health. Despite desires for marriage and family life, access to contraceptives and essential health services remains limited. Only about two percent of Nepal’s disabled population has access to health institutions, and the available contraceptives are not disability-friendly.





The FPAN, supported by the Government of Finland, is actively addressing these issues through a project aimed at ensuring disability-friendly sexual and reproductive health services. The initiative includes health camps, educational sessions, and advocacy for inclusive education. Project Coordinator Bibek Risal emphasized the ongoing efforts to promote these services, which have reached 10,000 individuals since 2019.





Despite progress, significant obstacles remain. Sandhya Shrestha, a visually impaired advocate, highlighted the lack of understanding from parents and caregivers about the desires of persons with disabilities, while Dr. Satish Bista and Dr. Khageshwar Gelal stressed the need for improved accessibility and training for health workers.





The programme also featured calls for mandatory comprehensive sexuality education in schools and better implementation of existing policies. FPAN Executive Director Dr. Praveen Shakya and other stakeholders urged for stronger measures to ensure the health rights of persons with disabilities, emphasizing the importance of making services and education accessible and inclusive.





Advocates like Devidatta Acharya and Kaladhar Adhikari emphasized the need for policy changes and broader sexual education to facilitate better access to necessary services for persons with disabilities, highlighting the gap between existing policies and their practical implementation.

