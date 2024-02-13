Basanta Panchami being observed today

Kathmandu: Basanta Panchami is being celebrated all over the country by paying homage to Goddess Saraswati, known as the goddess of knowledge. Also known as Saraswati Pooja, writers, artists, journalists, teachers and students worship their tools, pen, paper, pencil and musical instruments as goddess Saraswati. There is also a belief that you will blessed if you begin your learning after worshiping Saraswati. The day is also regarded as auspicious for social and religious functions like marriage, bratabanda, gufa and belbibaha. It is considered auspicious to start education for children and to pierce their nose and ears. Devotees, especially students, throng the temples of Goddess Saraswati since early morning today. Saraswati Pooja is a festival that energizes life: President Paudel Meanwhile, in a message of best wishes on the occasion, President Ram Chandra Paudel said that Saraswati Pooja is a festival that always energizes life and inspires new discoveries. President Paudel expressed his confidence that this day would inspire learners for acquiring education and fulfillment of knowledge. He extended his best wishes to all Nepalis brothers, sisters and children at home and abroad on the occasion. Stating that Goddess Saraswati is extolled as the Goddess of education, knowledge and music, Paudel said that it is believed that if the children are enrolled in the school on auspicious day, Goddess Saraswati is always benevolent to the learners and students. The Head of the State in his message said, "Basanta Panchami has been considered the major day for the music connoisseurs to worship. Today is considered auspicious day for those willing to venture out on a new endeavor or to perform marriage ceremonies and other religious functions." He also extended his best wishes that may Goddess Saraswati's blessings be on all Nepalis and may this festival inspire to maintain unity amid social and cultural diversity of the country as well as to conserve unique religious and cultures. Stating that today is also cel ebrated as Saraswati Janmostav, the birthday of Goddess Saraswati, the President said that today marks the beginning of the spring seasons and the sun's path gradually drifts to northwards, causing longer days and shorter nights henceforth indicating the affinity between nature and the lives of Nepalis people. Source: National News Agency Nepal