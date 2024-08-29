BB raises agri loan disbursement target to 8.57pc



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has raised the agri-credit disbursement target to 8.57 percent amounting to Taka 38,000 crore for the current fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

The disbursement target for the immediate past fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) was Taka 35,000 crore.

“To achieve higher GDP growth, control inflation, eradicate poverty, ensure safe and nutritious food and develop rural economy through increasing production, the central bank has published the annual Agricultural and Rural Credit Policy and Program for the financial year 2024-2025,” said BB Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur while announcing the target at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in the city.

Considering the increased demand of agricultural and rural credit, the disbursement target for the state owned and specialized commercial banks is fixed at Taka 12,615 crore and for the private and foreign commercial banks is fixed at Taka 25,385 crore.

In the previous financial year (2023-24), all the scheduled commercial banks disbursed agricult

ural and rural credit of 37,153.90 crore Taka.

The agricultural and rural credits were disbursed among 37,41,386 persons in total of which 19,21,424 women borrower received Taka 13,956.72 crore. Beside this, 28,23,530 small and marginal farmers received around Taka 24,844.71 crore from different banks.

Moreover, Taka 25.78 crore was disbursed among 4,375 farmers of char, haor and less developed areas of the country.

In the context of present global economic situation, to ensure the food security of the people and to develop a sustainable agricultural credit system, there are some new inclusions in the current agricultural credit policy.

Among others, senior officials of the central bank, CEOs of different banks and journalists from different media were present at the press conference.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha