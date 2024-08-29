BCB to appoint new audit firm to probe financial irregularities



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will appoint a new audit firm to look into the board’s finances, said its president Faruque Ahmed.

The decision was taken at a board meeting today in a bid to find out the irregularities that happened over the years.

“We have taken a decision to appoint a new audit firm to investigate about our finances. We’ll appoint one from the top three or four firms of the country,” Faruque said here today.

“The decision was taken to find out the irregularities. If anything happened over the years, it will be unearthed after the audit. The Anti Corruption Commission will come into act if any irregularities are found.”

Amongst other major decision, another important one was to cancel the tender process for the Sheikh Hasina International Stadium, which was to be built in Purbachal.

“The stadium’s tender process’s last date was yesterday [Wednesday] and we have cancelled it following everyone’s approval,” Faruque said.

“We’ll try to use this ground without hampering its main design.

As we need a number of grounds, we can use this ground. At this moment, a big project is not viable.”

Faruque also said that he is in favour making the 2023 World Cup investigation report public since everyone has the rights to know what happened during that tournament.

“I also want to know what happened. An investigation was made after that World Cup but it was not made public. We’ll also look into the matter that why it was not made public.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha