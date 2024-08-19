BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of Zahid Maleque, Liakat Ali Sikdar

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked the banks to freeze the accounts of Zahid Maleque, former health minister, and Mohammad Ali Sikdar alias Liakat Ali Sikdar, chairman of Computer World BD, along with their family members.

Other persons are Zahid Maleque’s son Ahad Maleque, daughter Sinthia Maleque and Liakat Ali Sikder’s wife Mahmuda Ali Sikdar.

Besides, the FBIU also asked to freeze the bank accounts of Computer World BD.

The BFIU has asked to freeze the bank accounts for the next 30 days in the initial phase, according to a circular of the intelligence agency.

The instruction came after the BFIU received reports of suspicious transactions in the accounts under their names, according to officials concerned.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha