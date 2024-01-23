BGMEA President for globally accepted uniform due diligence laws

DHAKA, The ready-made garment industry of Bangladesh is increasingly aligning with new due diligence laws and sustainability to remain a preferred choice of global buyers as a responsible and ethical apparel sourcing hub in the world. Along with the focus on sustainability and workers empowerment, Bangladesh's RMG industry has also been focusing on sustainable and ethical business practice throughout the journey. In collaboration with GIZ, BGMEA has established Responsible Business Hub (RBH) within BGMEA is to provide all up-to-date knowledge, raising awareness, providing training, and advisory services to factories on the standards and requirements of Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD). Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), made the remarks while speaking at a round table discussion on "Due Diligence Laws" organized by the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) at its conference hall in Dhaka today, said a press r elease. Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation, EU to Bangladesh also spoke at the discussion while Dr. Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of EU Mission, delivered the keynote speech. Speaking at the discussion, Faruque Hassan underscored the need for due diligence laws which will be global and accepted in all places. He said, "The goal we want to achieve through implementing due diligence law is universal and desired by all. So, the legislation should be something that is truly global and accepted in all places which is not the case we are witnessing." "On one hand, it is increasing the cost of compliance for the manufacturers. Along with that, factories vary in terms of cost competitiveness and capacity levels, which is making it more difficult for them to comply with several legislations while it can be done in a universal way," he added. Calling for greater collaboration to implement due diligence laws, he said, "This is not a one man's game rather it requires support and assistance from both th e parties to make it successful." Mohammad Hatem, Executive President of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters (BKMEA), Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) also spoke at the roundtable discussion which was chaired by Humayun Rashid, President of IBFB. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha