‘Bhanubhakta’s contributions to popularize Nepali language spectacular’



Chief of Gandaki Province, Dilliraj Bhatta said Adikabi Bhanubhakta Acharya’s contributions were spectacular in familiarizing and developing Nepali as a common language.

Speaking at a programme organized by Bhanu Literary Academy and Pokhara Academy on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Adikavi Acharya in Pokhara today, he said Bhanu’s works were dedicated to social welfare, a symbol of ethnic unity and the main basis of revolution.

Province Chief Bhatta said Adikavi Bhanubhakta has been ever remembered for integrating the scattered Nepali language. “Bhanu has played an important role in emotionally integrating the nation of Nepal and unleashing Nepali identity. His creations have contributed immensely to the strengthening of Nepali nationalism by upgrading, promoting and standardizing the Nepali language”, he said, adding, “Bhanubhakta has contributed a great deal in bringing the Balmiki Ramayan from Sanskrit to Nepali to a large population.”

Stating that literary, cultural, educational and c

ommunity organisations have been hosting various programmes in memory of Adikabi Bhanu on this day, Province Chief Bhatta expressed the belief that such festivals would help in instilling literary appetite among the younger generation and increase respect and pride in the Nepali language.

Source: National News Agency RSS