Bhojpur Emphasizes Skill-Based Programme to Make Women Self-Reliant



Bhojpur: Tyamkemaiyum rural municipality in the district has been running various skill-based programmes to make women self-reliant through entrepreneurship. Women, who had been spending their time on household chores, are encouraged to foster entrepreneurship among them. Towards this, the local government has been imparting training such as making pickle, weaving Dhaka textile, tailoring, and farming.





According to National News Agency Nepal, under the ‘women-targeted programme’, various schemes are being run by the municipality to equip women with various skills, thereby making them self-reliant and professional, said Rama Devi Rai, Vice-Chairperson of the Tyamkemaiyum rural municipality. For those willing to venture into enterprises following the training, the local government also provides an incentive as a motivation, added Vice-Chairperson Rai.





Altogether 27 women recently received training on gherkin making, and utilizing the raw materials available in the village, according to Rai. She asserted, “We have focused on programmes that promote self-employment and entrepreneurship among women.” Expert trainers are brought from outside to train the interested women from all 9 wards in the rural municipality.





Samjhana Rai of Tyamkemaiyum-4 expressed happiness over the opportunity to receive training from the skilled trainers at her own locality. Rai believes that a week-long gherkin and pickle making training contributed to her journey towards self-reliance. She plans to form a group of like-minded women and start commercial pickle enterprises. “I am happy to have such training at my own place,” shared Rai, adding that most of the time in the past was spent over household chores in lack of skills.





Chyama Devi Rai, another trainee, said that her confidence had boosted after receiving a week-long training. Rai informed she acquired useful life skills from the training. She realized that without skills, she could not have become professional. “I also felt that running house is not a big deal if we utilize our skills well.”

