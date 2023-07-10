General

Birendra Jaisi, who was injured in police firings some five months ago, has broken his three-week-long hunger strike on Monday.

Jaisi broke his hunger strike at the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

Injured Jaisi was staging hunger strike seeking government's assistance for his treatment and compensation for the troubles.

Jaisi had sustained injuries in the police firings while providing support to the police personnel themselves and taking the forest poachers under control.

The government has paid Rs 191,000 in medical expenses spent so far.

Jaisi, who sat on hunger strike at Maitighar, was admitted to Bir Hospital after his critical health condition.

It is said that he would undergo treatment at Nepal Police Hospital from Monday itself.

Breaking the hunger strike of Jaisi, Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha said that the government would take entire responsibility for Jaisi's treatment and also would offer job, in case of any appropriate opportunity.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal