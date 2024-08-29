BNP delegates meet Chief Adviser



A delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called on Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here today.

During the meeting, the BNP delegates mainly exchanged views on reform ideas in various areas of the incumbent government and their thoughts on elections, the chief adviser’s press wing said.

The BNP leaders said they have full support for the steps taken by the interim government and will continue support for the future, too.

They requested the government to announce commencement of broader dialogues with political parties over reforms and polls as soon as possible.

The BNP delegates wanted to know about the state of the country’s economy and also agree about fears and possibilities prevailing in the country’s economy.

Finally, they pledged that they would work together on the initiatives the government will take about reforms, elections and economy, and will be an integral part of its measures.

Advisers to the interim government D

r Asif Nazrul and Wahiduddin Mahmud, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed, among others, were present on the occasion.

