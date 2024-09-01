BNP dissolves Chattogram South District convening committee

Chattogram South District BNP convening committee has been dissolved.

It was informed in a press release signed by BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmad today.

It was said in the release that according to the decision taken by the party, the convening committee of Chattogram South District BNP has been dissolved.

No organizational activities can be carried out in the name of this convening committee until the next committee is announced.

In another press release, it was informed that Kumarbhog Union BNP president of Munshiganj’s Louhajang Upazila Kauchar Talukdar and general secretary of the same union Anwar Hossain Jony were accused of engaging in anti-organizational activities.

They have been expelled from all levels including primary members of the party (BNP).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha