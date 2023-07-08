General

A company based in Kakani has started exporting bottled mineral water to Hong Kong and Macau. After the sample bottles of water sent for quality testing got approval, the Wave Nepal Pvt. Ltd started exporting from last May.

The company has started exporting water to Hong Kong through SL Trading Company of Hong Kong after meeting the quality standards of water required by Hong Kong regulations, said Director of company Bikas Khatri.

"Currently, the average price of water in Hong Kong ranges from Rs 90 to Rs 100 per bottle. We believe that Nepali companies can compete in Hong Kong because the water exported from Nepal is relatively cheap," he said.

The company has been approved to export water to Hong Kong and Macau. The company has the capacity to export about 100,000 liters of water. There is also a plan to expand the capacity in case of increased demand, added Khatri.

Meanwhile, the company is also working to export water to Bangladesh, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Australia. The company has set up its plant in Tarakeshwar Municipality-3 of Kathmandu with an investment of Rs. 120 million. The company currently employs 33 people while providing indirectly employment another 500.

The source of water used by the company is in Kakani at an altitude of 6,670 feet.

The directors of the company are Bikas Khatri, Shaligram Dhungana, Poonkaji Maharjan and Raju Rimal.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal