BPL players’ draft to be held in September

The players’ draft of the 11th edition of the
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is likely to be held in September this year.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will finalize the timeframe of the BPL in
their ‘board of directors’ meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), said its CEO Nizam
Uddin Chowdhury.
“We communicated with the teams which played the BPL in its last edition.
Most of the teams confirmed their participation in the next edition. But
still there are one of two teams which are unsure,” he said here today.
‘We are waiting for them. Once they let us know about their decision, we’ll
take the next step. We have already taken a decision about Players’ Draft
which is likely to be held in September.”
Comilla Victorians, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders, Sylhet
Strikers and Chattogram Challengers took part in the last edition of the BPL.
But the CEO didn’t disclose which team showed their reluctance to play BPL
this time.
Fortune Barishal emerged as the champions by beating Comilla in the
last
edition.
Last time BPL was held in January-February due to the national election. This
time, it may be held ahead.
