BPL players’ draft to be held in September



The players’ draft of the 11th edition of the

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is likely to be held in September this year.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will finalize the timeframe of the BPL in

their ‘board of directors’ meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), said its CEO Nizam

Uddin Chowdhury.

“We communicated with the teams which played the BPL in its last edition.

Most of the teams confirmed their participation in the next edition. But

still there are one of two teams which are unsure,” he said here today.

‘We are waiting for them. Once they let us know about their decision, we’ll

take the next step. We have already taken a decision about Players’ Draft

which is likely to be held in September.”

Comilla Victorians, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders, Sylhet

Strikers and Chattogram Challengers took part in the last edition of the BPL.

But the CEO didn’t disclose which team showed their reluctance to play BPL

this time.

Fortune Barishal emerged as the champions by beating Comilla in the

last

edition.

Last time BPL was held in January-February due to the national election. This

time, it may be held ahead.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha