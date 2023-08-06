General

Visiting delegation from the China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project today met with CPN (UML) general secretary Shankar Pokhrel.

During the meeting took place at the Chyasal-based party's central office in Lalitpur, the two sides exchanged views on the implementation of a railway project in Nepal. The team was keen about the potential socio-economic and other changes to be brought by a proposed Kerung-Kathmandu-Lumbini railway project on the people's lives, it is said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal