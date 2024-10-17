Buddha Air’s mountain flight makes safe landing after detection of technical issue



Kathmandu: The Buddha Air’s aircraft with the call sign 9N AJS was diverted to Kathmandu and made a safe landing after detection of some technical problem during flight.

According to Buddha Air’s information officer Dipendra Kumar Karna, the flight was safely redirected back to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) after reporting technical issues with the right engine.

Until the filing of this report, a technical team was assessing the issue. The plane reported technical issues on the right engine. As he said, no mountain flights were operated today due to visibility issue in the mountain region.

Though five mountain flights of Buddha Air were scheduled for today, all of them were cancelled as the mountain region had dense fog.

Presently, there is partial influence of the Westerly wind across the country while the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagamati and Gandaki provinces witness partial influence of local winds.

Light to moderate rain has been forecast for a few parts of Gandaki Province and at one or two

places of the hilly regions of the Sudur Paschim Province today.

Source: National News Agency RSS