Key Issues

Chairman of the main opposition party CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli, has claimed that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year brought by the government would not tide over the existing economic crisis.

Taking part in the general discussions on the Annual Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure (budget) for Fiscal Year 2023/24 in the House of Representatives today, the main opposition party leader commented that the budget lacked the policy and programme that needs to be immediately adopted to improve the economy. He remarked that the budget did not have plan for reviving the 'crisis-ridden' Nepali economy.

"The upcoming budget has been presented without identifying the problems. The international sector had stated that the economy was going up when I was heading the government, but the economy is falling in the recent years," he said.

The former Prime Minister argued that the budget for the next fiscal year is incapable of achieving the sustainable development goals and the goals of the 15th periodic plan.

Chair Oli stressed that we have an obligation to hand over a strong and prosperous nation to the future generation by addressing the aspirations of the people, keeping in mind the country's prestige and glory.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal