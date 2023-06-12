business, Trading

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said the budget for coming fiscal year 2080/81 was prepared in order to make the country's economy dynamic.

At a programme organised by Nepali Congress Constituency-7 here today, Finance Minister Mahat claimed that the budget for the coming fiscal year was prepared in order to run the country's economy keeping the nation and people in centre.

He mentioned, "Some groups are not satisfied with the budget. We prepared it with firm determination without listening to any interest group. The budget helps to make the country dynamic. It has incorporated all areas."

The Finance Minister shared, "We have many expectations but means and resources are limited. We all should involve to make country's economy dynamic by using available means and resources as much as possible."

Also the Spokesperson of the Nepali Congress, Mahat said it was necessary to maintain discipline in the party, adding a culture should be developed to respect each other in the party.

He viewed that there is no need to make alliance with any political parties or forces if the NC becomes stronger, stating that no one is above the party.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal