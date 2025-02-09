CA to Attend World Governments Summit 2025 in UAE



Dubai: Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus will attend the ‘World Governments Summit 2025’, scheduled to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from February 11-13. “By participating in the summit, the Honorable Chief Adviser will have the opportunity to present Bangladesh’s perspectives on global challenges and international issues,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said at a media briefing at the foreign ministry this afternoon.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the chief adviser is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government from various countries on the sidelines of the summit, Alam, who is also the Director General of the Public Diplomacy Wing, added. ‘During the summit, the Honorable Chief Adviser is also likely to hold courtesy meetings with political and business leaders attending the event,’ he said.





Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum invited the Chief Adviser to the summit through a formal invitation on January 13, 2025. In response, the Chief Adviser has confirmed his participation, Alam informed.





The World Governments Summit, established in 2013 under the leadership of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, serves as a global platform for exchanging government experiences and innovations. Over the past decade, it has brought together international organizations, policymakers, thought leaders, and private sector representatives from over 140 countries to help shape a brighter future.





Alam said this year’s summit will continue to foster effective partnerships between governments while enhancing global dialogue and cooperation to strengthen the connection between governments and the people. Bangladesh and the UAE share a historically strong and friendly relationship, which has been further strengthened through economic cooperation and common political interests.





A significant number of Bangladeshi expatriates reside in the UAE, contributing to Bangladesh’s economy through remittances. Additionally, bilateral trade is expanding in sectors such as textiles, agricultural products, and energy.

