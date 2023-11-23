Contact Us

Campaign to protect nation and nationality

The Save the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen's Campaign, Nepal staged a protest programme in Balkhu, Kathmandu today. During the demonstration, a clash took place between the protestors and the security personnel after the former tried to break off the designated perimeter and move towards the prohibited area. Police fired tear gas shells and water cannons to bring the situation under control. The campaign led by businessman Durga Prasain was attended by MP Gyanendra Bahadur Shahi of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party. Source: National News Agency RSS

