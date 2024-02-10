Canada gives Nepal target of 286 runs

Kathmandu: Canada has set a target of 286 runs against Nepal in the second match of the three-match ODI series today. In the match being held at the TU International Cricket Ground, Canada won the toss and chose to bat first. It amassed 285 runs loosing nine wickets in the scheduled 50 overs. Similarly, opener Aron Jonshon accumulated the highest 65 runs with 10 fours and 2 sixes for Canada. Likewise, Navneet Dhaliwal scored 46 runs, Sheyas Movva 40 runs, Pargat Singh 38 runs while, and Nicholas Kirton and Uday Bhawan made 20 runs each. Similarly, Dilpreet Bajwa secured 19 runs while Shahid Ahmadzai 13 runs. For Nepal's team, Rohit Poudel and Kushal Malla took two wickets each, while Sompal Kami, Surya Tamang, Akash Chand and Pawan Saraff took one wicket each. Source: National News Agency RSS