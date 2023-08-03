General

The Central Committee meeting of the Janamat Party led by Dr CK Raut has commenced at the Quality Banquet, Buddhanagar in the federal capital.

The meeting will hold discussions on training and organization strengthening matters, party's central spokesperson Dr Sharad Singh Yadav told RSS, the National News Agency.

The Party Coordination Meeting of the party's local people's representatives has been called for tomorrow. The Ward Chair, Municipality Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the Rural Municipality Chair and Deputy Chair will attend this meeting, according to spokesperson Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal