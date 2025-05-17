Chair Dahal Lauds People’s Power



Doti: Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said his party reached the ruling position based on people’s power. Addressing a programme organized by the party with the theme of ‘Maoist with people’ as part of a people’s awakening campaign in Doti today, Chairman Dahal viewed it was people’s power that led the Maoist Centre to the ruling position.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dahal emphasized that the poor, farmers, workers, and suppressed people were the foundation of the party’s present success. He reminded everyone that his party had led the government three times. During the event, he admitted to approaching the people with a sense of self-compunction and assured that he would study their problems and make efforts to resolve them.

