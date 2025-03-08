Chairman Prachanda Criticizes Madhes-Centric Parties for Opportunism



Rautahat: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has stated that political parties should not neglect their responsibilities towards the people. Addressing an assembly of the party as part of the Tarai-Madhes Awakening Campaign at Laukaha in Rautahat on Saturday, the Maoist Centre Chairman argued that Madhes-centric political parties are losing public trust due to their opportunistic character.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chairman Prachanda highlighted that the party’s ongoing campaign was conducted along the Postal Highway to become acquainted with the issues faced by the Madhesi people. He pointed out that poor irrigation facilities, weak road networks, lack of quality education, and other developmental issues were major challenges in the Tarai-Madhes region. Prachanda pledged to make maximum efforts to address these challenges and assured that the Maoist Centre will continue to support communities suffering from discrimination and underdevelopment.





Furthermore, Prachanda emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs should not be forgotten and asserted that the country’s revolution would only be successful with the support of the people from Tarai-Madhes. On Saturday, he met with party cadres and local residents in Garuda, Durgabhagawati rural municipality, Gaur, and other areas within the Rautahat district.





Meanwhile, members of the Save Gaur Rice Mill Campaign presented a memorandum to Chairman Prachanda, seeking his support to resume operations of the rice mill and to protect the public land plot associated with it.

