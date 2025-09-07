Chepang Community Gathers in Chitwan for Nwangi Festival Celebration



Chitwan: The Chepang community is celebrating the Nwangi (Tshonam) festival today, marking it as both a national and religious event observed annually on 22 Bhadau in the Lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated throughout the month of Bhadau, with a significant celebration held today, featuring various cultural programs. This year, Chepangs from across the nation have converged in Kalikhola, Ichchakamana Rural Municipality-6, Chitwan, according to Govindaram Chepang, Central President of the Nepal Chepang Association.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Nwangi festival is celebrated predominantly in the regions of Chitwan, Makawanpur, Dhading, and Gorkha, where the majority of the Chepang community resides. The community holds a religious belief that new fruits and grains should not be consumed without being offered and worshiped in honor of their ancestors. Therefore, during the Nwangi festival, offerings of grains and fruits, including rice, are made to the land and in the name of their ancesto

rs, as explained by Govindaram.

The National Census of 2078 reports that there are 84,364 Chepang people living in Nepal, residing in 26 districts, with Chitwan having the highest population. Govindaram also noted that in honor of the national festival Nwangi, the Bagmati Province government has declared a public holiday on Bhadra 22 in the districts of Chitwan, Makawanpur, and Dhading since 2079 BS. Additionally, Gandaki Rural Municipality of Gorkha has announced a public holiday today.