Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister Prakashman Singh has emphasized that the Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium stands as the nation’s model development project. During a recent media briefing, he shared insights into the ongoing progress and the project’s significance.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Deputy Prime Minister Singh highlighted that the TU Cricket Stadium, despite taking longer than initially planned, is set to be a benchmark for development projects in the country. He assured that the delay was relatively minor compared to other projects and emphasized the implementation of penalty provisions to prevent future delays. Singh expressed his excitement about the progress.





Furthermore, Singh reported that the first phase, which includes the construction of the parapet, is complete, and the installation of floodlights is nearing its final phase.

