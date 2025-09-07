Minister Neupane Urges Effective Public Service



Kathmandu: Minister for Federation Affairs and General Administration, Bhagawati Neupane, has reminded the civil servants to ensure effective public service. She said delayed service cannot be imagined at present technological age.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Minister was speaking at a programme organized by the main celebration committee on the occasion of the Civil Service Day today. The government employees can fully utilize the technological system and tools for smooth services, according to her.





Competent, transparent, accountable, and service-seeker friendly administration is the need of hour, she said, adding that civil servants have a strong role to play to strengthen the federal democratic republic.





On the occasion, Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal vowed the government employees were committed to providing service further effectively.





Ten government employees, including two undersecretaries, Raju Prasad Guragain and Chudaraj Neupane, and section officer Sagar Mishra were conferred on the Best Employee Award, while 30 others received the Civil Service Award on the occasion.

