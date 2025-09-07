PM Oli Reiterates Constitution Amendment, Reforms in Election System



Godawari: CPN (UML) Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reiterated his commitment to amending the constitution and implementing reforms in the electoral system based on the agreement signed between the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML).





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli expressed these views while responding to queries on the political report during the last day of the UML’s Second Statute Congress at the Sunrise Conference Centre in Godawari, Lalitpur. He emphasized that the incumbent government was formed on the foundation of a seven-point agreement, and the terms of this agreement are being gradually implemented.





Prime Minister Oli highlighted national unity, good governance, and development work as being rooted in equality. He stated that the political proposal contains detailed issues, and the commitments will be executed with maturity. He also questioned party leaders and activists about their silence on ‘populist’ politics and directed provincial and local leaders to operate with integrity, ensuring no flaws in their work.





Oli stressed that a distributive budget is not conducive to national development and advocated for appropriate budget management across all sectors. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of linking information technology to income generation, highlighting the need for stability and a stable government for effective development.





He argued that significant developments would occur if the UML were allowed to govern the nation for a decade, urging party leaders and cadres to unite and work for the nation’s progress. Chairman Oli also called on non-resident Nepalis (NRNs) to contribute to the national economy.

