Party Strength Lies in Government’s Effectiveness: Leader Pokhrel



Lalitpur: General Secretary of the CPN (UML), Shankar Pokhrel, has emphasized that the party’s strength is contingent upon the effectiveness of the government’s activities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Pokhrel made these remarks in response to comments and suggestions from various groups during the party’s ongoing second statute convention in Godawari, Lalitpur. He highlighted the necessity of making government activities known to the public by connecting leaders with party policies and programs at the ward level.





Pokhrel urged the party’s youth and sister organizations to focus on engaging every community and class. He noted the minimal representation of youth at the sub-national level and expressed concern over the weak involvement of individuals under 40 in party activities. Despite efforts to increase their participation, significant improvements have not been realized.





He also pointed out that while the party has ensured 33 percent women representation in the central committee, women make up only 26 percent of the overall party membership. Pokhrel stressed the importance of expanding party membership to enhance the party’s capability.





The General Secretary assured that the written proposals from group discussions would be incorporated into the organizational report. The final report, which would be approved based on suggestions from Party Chairperson KP Sharma Oli during the closed session, aims to ensure that no suggestions are overlooked.





Pokhrel further stated that any statute amendment proposal should be passed by the general convention without altering the party’s statute. Chairman Oli added that any issues currently overlooked would be addressed later.

