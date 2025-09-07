Government Reiterates Call for Social Media Platforms to Register in Nepal



Kathmandu: The government has renewed its appeal for all social networking platforms to participate in the registration process within Nepal. This move, emphasized in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, aims to ensure a systematic and accountable digital environment while upholding the constitutional right to freedom of expression.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Ministry’s Spokesperson and Joint Secretary, Gajendra Thakur, has urged these platforms to get enlisted by appointing a focal point and residential grievance handling officials to comply with self-regulation guidelines. Thakur assured that there is no cost for registration and promised reactivation of social networking sites upon enlistment.





The Ministry stressed that social networks must operate according to Nepalese law, emphasizing that platforms should not exceed legal boundaries. This initiative underscores the importance of their registration to maintain a lawful and secure digital space in the country.





The Ministry reported that Smart Idea Private Limited (Hamro Patro) and Global Diary Private Limited have already been reactivated following their registration. Meanwhile, platforms like Twitter (formerly known as X) and WeChat have initiated communication with officials to partake in the listing process.





Furthermore, the Ministry advised against using unsafe, unofficial, and risky virtual private networks (VPNs) to access deactivated social networking platforms. Officials highlighted that systematic operation of these platforms is crucial for safeguarding national interests.





Previously, the Nepal Telecommunication Authority instructed mobile and internet service providers to deactivate 26 unlisted social media platforms, including major ones like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp. This directive followed a ministerial-level meeting’s decision to deactivate unregistered platforms, in line with the Supreme Court’s order and the Council of Ministers’ decision from August 25.





The Ministry clarified that the government’s decision aims to foster a systematic, decent, and accountable use of social platforms through self-regulation rather than imposing restrictions or controls.

