NC to Discuss With Government on Social Media Restrictions



Kathmandu: The major ruling partner, Nepali Congress (NC), has decided to engage in discussions with the government concerning its recent decision to block several social networks. The government has blocked two dozen social networks, citing their failure to get listed as the reason for the action.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Nepali Congress’s central execution committee resolved to publicly express its views only after holding discussions with the government regarding the restrictions on social media. This decision to engage with the government reflects NC’s approach to address the concerns surrounding the blocking of social networks.





The meeting of the committee took place at the residence of Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilakantha. This information was shared by the Joint General Secretary of the party, Jivan Pariyar, highlighting the party’s intent to clarify its stance post-discussion.

