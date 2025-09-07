Chief Secretary Directs Officials to Ensure Accessible Supplies of Consumer Goods in Festive Season



Kathmandu: Chief Secretary Eak Narayan Aryal has asked the government officials to pay attention to the market monitoring and price control of the essential goods during the upcoming festive season. At a meeting of the central monitoring and evaluation committee held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today, the Chief Secretary directed the Salt Trading Company Limited and Food Management and Trading Company Limited to ensure accessibility of the consumer goods at fair prices.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Aryal emphasized the importance of joint market monitoring to ensure the availability of consumer goods during the festivals, control price hikes, and prevent cheating in measurements. He urged officials from all line agencies to be proactive and work seriously. Aryal also instructed that a joint monitoring team be established within three days, comprising the Chief District Officer, Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection, and the Trading Company.





The meeting further addressed the need to control black marketeering, prevent the sale of substandard goods, and ensure coordination among all relevant bodies. Aryal also asked the Home Ministry to coordinate efforts to maintain strong law and order, control revenue evasion, and ensure the continuous delivery of essential public services even during public holidays.





Prominent attendees at the meeting included Home Secretary Gokarnamani Duwadi, Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ram Prasad Ghimire, Secretary at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management Keshav Kumar Sharma, and Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Hari Prasad Mainali. During the meeting, Secretary Dr. Ghimire announced plans to run fair price shops across the country targeting the festivals and ensure a reliable supply system.





Additionally, Chief of Nepal Police Chandra Kuber Khapung and Chief of the Armed Police Force Nepal Raju Aryal pledged to effectively implement festival-targeted security plans.

