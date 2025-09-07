UML Statute Convention: Group Leaders Make Presentations



Godawari: The presentation of various groups formed to discuss and comment on the reports presented at the ongoing statute convention of the CPN UML has concluded. The convention representatives expressed their views through 10 groups in the 2nd statute convention, which has been taking place in Godawari, Lalitpur for two days.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the groups mostly accepted the major concepts presented in the reports relating to politics, statute amendment, and organization, along with some suggestions, as stated by the chief of UML publicity department, Rajendra Gautam. Party Chairman KP Sharma Oli presented the political report, Vice Chairman Bishnu Paudel proposed statute amendments, and General Secretary Shankar Pokharel shared the organizational report. Various other departmental reports were also shared during the convention.





Krishna Prasad Jaishi from Sudurpaschim Province mentioned that it was not the time to consider an alternative to Chairman Oli at present, asserting that this was the conclusion of his group. Similarly, Gulab Jung Shah, Chairman of the party in Karnali Province and a group leader, stated that the party requires strong and vibrant leadership, indicating that Oli’s leadership suits the party best.





Radha Krishna Kandel, Lumbini Province’s Chairman, emphasized the need for leadership to commit to achieving socialism based on Nepali characteristics, stressing the importance of unity within the party. Min Prasad Gurung, Gandaki Province Chairman and group leader, noted that the reports provided a clear direction for achieving the national ambition of a ‘prosperous Nepal and happy Nepali’.





However, Bagmati Province’s Chairman and group leader Kailash Dhungel pointed out that some leaders were against removing the 70-year age limit and the two consecutive term limit for chairman and office bearers. The Madhes and Koshi province chairmen and group leaders, Chandreshwor Mandal and Ghanashyam Khatiwada, also welcomed the reports.





Senior leaders are now scheduled to respond to the comments and suggestions provided by the representatives and group leaders, as stated by Gautam.

