Intermediary Capitalism on Rise in Nepal, Maoist Centre Leader Pun Says



Baglung: The CPN (Maoist Centre) Deputy General Secretary and former Finance Minister, Barshaman Pun, has said that intermediary capitalism has prevailed in Nepal instead of socialist capitalism.





According to National News Agency Nepal, speaking at an interaction programme on ‘Socialism with Nepali Characteristics and Alternative Economy’ organized by the Nepal National Industry and Commerce Organization Baglung chapter, Pun mentioned that Nepal was pushed to crony capitalism though the socialist economy was the goal.





Leader Pun stated that middlemen have dominated the economy with the rise of monopoly despite the competitive economy. “After the liberal economy, intermediary capitalism has emerged but the capitalism we want is socialist capitalism,” Pun said.

