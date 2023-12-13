Chief Minister Pandey alleges efforts on to weaken Nepali Congress

Lamjung: Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Surendra Raj Pandey, has said that elements wishing to reverse the republic were trying to weaken the Nepali Congress by attacking it from all sides. He made this allegation while addressing the joint district convention of the Nepali Congress Province Assembly (A) and the Nepali Congress Lamjung organized at Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung on Tuesday. "Some elements bent on undoing the republic are trying to destroy the political achievements made so far by weakening the Congress," he said, adding that the Nepali Congress will be stronger and it can on its own secure majority seats, collectively fulfilling the duties and responsibilities as stipulated in the party statute. He said that although federalism was not the Congress' agenda, the party accepted it as per the understanding reached amongst the Congress, UML, Maoist and then Madhes-centric parties. NC central member and Gandaki provincial government minister for energy, water resources and drinking w ater, Saraswati Aryal Tiwari said there is problem regarding human habitation within the province. She said this problem should be resolved through the collective efforts of the local, provincial and federal governments. Gandaki Province Assembly member Bhesh Bahadur Poudel, Dr Takaraj Gurung, Tika Basyal, Parbati Tamang, Constituent Assembly member Chandra Bahadur Kunwar, former Minister of State Ram Bahadur Gurung, NC former central member Dil Bahadur Gharti, among the party leaders, attended the programme. Source: National News Agency Nepal