China Southern to launch Dhaka-Beijing flight from July 15



China Southern Airlines, a major carrier of China will start operation ‘Beijing-Dhaka-Beijing’ flight from July 15 as first ever direct air connectivity between the capitals of the two nations.

Initially, the airlines will operate two weekly flights on this route on every Monday and Saturday, a press release said here today.

The carrier has the plan to operate daily flight on this route shortly, it added.

The new route will be operated by the ‘Airbus A321-Neo’ aircraft which comes with a seating capacity of 199, including 12 Business Class and 187 Economy Class seats.

China Southern announced the new route at a ceremony attended by civil aviation and tourism minister Muhammad Faruk Khan and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at a city hotel on Monday evening.

“The China Southern Airlines direct flight will strengthen trade and economic ties between Dhaka and Beijing. As China has huge tourists, we think to stair lightweight between Cox’s Bazar and Kunming airport in future,” Khan said on the occasi

on.

The minister also stated that Bangladesh wants to enhance its connectivity with neighboring countries including Myanmar, India, China, Nepal and Bhutan to boost the country’s economy.

Chinese envoy said that direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Beijing would create more opportunities for greater collaboration, people-to-people connectivity and win-win cooperation.

“We encourage people of China and Bangladesh to travel and explore the opportunities,” he added.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and China Southern Airlines General Manager Xie Kangjia were present among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha