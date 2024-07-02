‘Lumbini Development Trust needs restructuring’



A team of Public Account Committee under the House of Representatives (HoR) visited Lumbini on Monday. The team arrived here in course of a study on Gautam Buddha International Airport.

The subcommittee headed by the former minister for culture, tourism and civil aviation and lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai inspected the Shantideep, Mayadevi Temple and monasteries.

Earlier, a discussion was also held on status of Lumbini Development Trust, its programmes and the Lumbini perspective.

During the discussion, lawmaker Bhattarai said the Trust needs restructuring. The Trust’s Act does not recognize province and local governments, so it could be revised and made an autonomous body. The Lumbini Development Trust can be developed as an autonomous tourism development authority, he suggested.

He also assured that he would draw federal government’s attention to provide sufficient budget to the Trust. Budget for the Trust is insufficient, limiting its activities, Bhattarai observed.

The parliamentary team showed interest

in the activities of Lumbini perspective, operation of electric buses, and developments activities in the Lumbini area.

Trust’s Member Secretary Sanuraja Shakya complained that they could not forward activities as per plan owning to budget crunch.

Senior Director at the Trust, Gyanin Rai, made a presentation on status of the Trust including employee management.

Source: National News Agency Nepal