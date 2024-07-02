Chinese business delegation explores collaboration opportunities with BGMEA



A business delegation from China, comprising representatives from leading garment and textile companies visited the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today.

The BGMEA side was headed by President S. M. Mannan (Kochi) while the Chinese delegation was represented by Xu Jinshan, President of Fujian Qunfeng Machinery Co., Ltd.

BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Rajiv Chowdhury and Md. Jakir Hossain, were also present at the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Solaiman, Director, M and H Corporation (Pvt) Ltd.

From Chinese delegation, Xu Jinshan, Chen Qi Ping and Yang Ming Ming spoke at the meeting.

The discussions centered on exploring trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and China, particularly focusing on enhancing cooperation in the textile and apparel industries.

Both sides highlighted the potential for expanding business ventures, with a specific emphasis on Bangladesh’s capabilities in producing high-v

alue, man-made fiber-based garments and its ongoing efforts to upgrade technological infrastructure.

The BGMEA leaders highlighted Bangladesh’s growing emphasis on producing high-value products, particularly man-made fiber-based garments and upgrading technology and machinery to enhance capabilities in manufacturing more high-value garments.

They also emphasized on the prospect of Chinese investment in high-end textile and backward linkage industry in Bangladesh, saying it would benefit both sides.

They expressed optimism about collaborative efforts aimed at increasing the country’s garment production capacity through knowledge exchange and technical skill enhancement.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha