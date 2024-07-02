First-ever Int’l Jewellery Machinery Expo begins in Dhaka Thursday



An international exhibition of jewellery machinery will begin in Dhaka on Thursday to promote technology integration in traditional jewellery to make the country’s gold industry an export-oriented one.

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) in association with Indian partner KNC Services is organising the three-day International Jewellery Machinery Expo Bangladesh (IJMEB), the first of its kind in the country, said a press release here today.

The expo will be open for all from 11am to 7pm every day at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) with the theme ‘Technology for excellence in jewellery’.

Thirty companies from 10 countries, including India, Italy, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, China and Thailand, have confirmed their participation in the first edition of the expo.

About the international expo, BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir said Bangladesh will have to focus on the jewellery industry, which has been neglected over the years, to march with developed countries.

“Jewelle

rs need policy support to fetch new investment to transform Bangladesh into a prosperous ‘Sonar Bangla’. To add value to technological innovation, the private sector should come forward along with public entities. Then we’ll get the expected results and productivity will increase,” he said, expressing his desire to develop the jewellery industry as an export-oriented one.

The BAJUS President hope that the IJMEB-2024 will enrich the Bangladeshi jewellery industry through sharing knowledge among the participating countries.

Anvir said the jewellers have to march forward with technology to foster gold exports from Bangladesh.

“The jewellery sector will grow if there are new factories. Our main objective is to create a new horizon in the export market by boosting the gold industry of Bangladesh. The integration of machines is important to tap the export potential,” he said.

Indian KNC Services founder and chief executive officer Kranti Nagvekar said her company supported Bangladesh in hosting such an internat

ional expo after Saudi Arabia, the UAE and India.

“When we roam around the world, we hear appraisal of ornaments made by Bangladeshi goldsmiths. When machines add value to the works of goldsmiths, Bangladesh will excel in global gold markets in style,” she said.

Among the participating companies, Tishya CNC Engineering Works, Neo Instruments, Solanki Mechanic Works, Ira Corporation, Quantum Equipment, ACZET Solutions and Pacio Traders registered from India.

From Italy, two companies — JTE and FASTI — confirmed their participation. OTEC and GUVENIS from Turkey while Chinese company DO IT Industries are representing their respective countries.

Five companies from Bangladesh — Dreamz Instrument Technology, RAJAISWARI, Expert Instrument Technology, Trust Instrument Bangladesh and RAT’s BD — will participate in the expo.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha