Chinese delegation calls on DU VC

DHAKA, A 14-member delegation of Yunnan University of China and Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Province led by Peng Bin, Deputy Director General of CPC Yunnan Province called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal today at the latter's office of the university. Delegation members include Vice-President of Yunnan University Prof. Hu Jinming, Level 1 Bureau Rank Official of Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Province Hao Kun, Zou Ying, Li Weiqing and Xu Xiaoqian. Cultural Counselor of Chinese Embassy Yue Liwen, Director of DU International Affairs Office Prof. Dr. Shamsad Mortuza, Director of DU Public Relations Office Mahmood Alam and Director of DU Confucius Institute Dr. Yang Hui were present on this occasion. During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest and stressed the need for further strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic, research and cultural programs between Dhaka University and Yunnan University. Welcoming the Chinese delegation DU VC said, "Bangladesh and China have been enjoying an excellent friendly relationship for a long time. China has a huge contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh". DU has many joint collaborative academic, research and cultural programs with many leading universities in China, especially Yunnan University, DU VC pointed out. Deputy Director General of CPC Yunnan Province Peng Bin said, "Bangladesh is our old-trusted friend. Our bi-lateral friendly ties would be further strengthened through collaborative academic and cultural programs". Dr. Maksud Kamal thanked the Chinese guests for their visit to and keen interest in strengthening ongoing collaborative programs with Dhaka University.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha