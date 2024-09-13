‘Climate change taking toll in Himalayan region’



Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arju Rana Deuba spoke the importance of prompt actions to stop unpredicted effects taking toll in the Himalayan region.

In her inaugural address to the international conference ‘Environmental Change in Himalayan Region’ jointly organized by the seven institutions, including National Trust for Nature Conservation here today, she said glacier melting has become a frequent phenomenon due to climate change.

This is not only affecting the lifestyle of the people residing in the mountainous region but also the entire environmental cycle, she noted.

“Climate change is not only affecting Nepal but also the countries around Himalayan region in an unimaginable way, it is becoming a matter of great challenge, we have to think about it in time. The impact of climate change on communities in the region now appears to be personal, but the lack of water resources faced there has affected the entire agricultural system of the region”.

The minster claimed, “Consequently, there is a situati

on of crisis of human existence along with the mountains”.

Pointing out the need to seriously think about the crisis caused by climate change in time, she said a similar impact in the Himalayan region had affected the glacier outburst at Thame in Solukhumbu district of eastern Nepal some time ago.

“Last year, there was a huge loss of life and property due to floods in Kagbeni of Mustang district in the western part of the country due to the impact of climate change”, she said, stressing the need to initiate targeted programmes in communities to reduce the impact of climate change in the affected areas.

Minister Rana said all the countries should work together internationally to save the future of the mountains by reducing the impact of climate change as a borderless phenomenon.

On the occasion, senior vice-chairperson of the International Mountaineering Association Aang Tshering Sherpa was honoured in recognition of his contribution to the mountaineering and tourism sectors.

Source: National News Agency

RSS