nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Thu. Oct 24th, 2024
General

Climber Budhamagar honoured with ‘Pride of Britain Awards’


A world recorder in climbing and former Gorkha soldier Hari Budhamagar has been honoured with ‘Pride of Britain Award’.

The former Gorkha soldier Budhamagar was feted amidst a grand ceremony in London on Monday evening.

It was the 25th edition of the award conferred by the Daily Mirror. Budhamagar had fought in a war in Afghanistan where he lost some of his colleagues.

Budhamagar, who lost his leg in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010, shared with the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that he was emotional while reminding that horrible moment of life.

“I served Britain for 15 years as a military person. I lost both my legs,” he said, “But, I’m happy today that I’m honoured by Britain.”

He further commented that the award was a true honour to all those who are living with disabilities in the world.

Budhamagar, who lost his both legs below knees, had made a world record by successfully reaching atop the world’s highest peak, Sagarmatha.

He had lost his lower limbs in an electric landmine in 2010.

The awar
d handover ceremony was attended by dignitaries including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, former prime ministers, ministers, artists, present military officials and former officials.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Related Post

General

Resource Book on local education planning for inclusive education validated

Oct 23, 2024
General

People review government’s performance: Senior Vice Chair Shrestha

Oct 23, 2024
General

PM Disaster Relief Fund deposits exceed Rs 1.81 billion

Oct 23, 2024