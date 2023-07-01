Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the current coalition government would continue for full five years.

PM Dahal said it during a press meet organized in Pokhara today. "The coalition government runs for five years. It does care on anyone's belittling. We move ahead with optimum consensus," He reiterated.

He informed that the investigations against corruption will be intensified further. Whether it is Bhutanese refugee scam or Lalita Niwas land grab, the government actions gain pace, the PM made it clear.

The appropriation bill has been passed amidst uncertainty, he said, adding that the government had taking ahead its activities in a new manner. "We've concentrated our entire efforts to address people's problems. Tens of thousands of Nepalis working abroad have been brought under social security fund, which has long term meaning." Dahal reminded.

Moreover, the PM viewed the economy has gradually gained right track.

He also lauded his recent visit to India terming it a historic one. "Indian Prime Minister's announcement to address border problems is a significant one. Earlier, no Prime Minister of India had said so," PM Dahal shared. Similar achievement is the India's nod to import 10,000 MW electricity from Nepal in 10 years, which, Dahal argued, would open up avenue for further investment and power trade.

According to PM Dahal, he was holding China visit soon. He would utilize the visit for the interest of Nepal and Nepalis during the visit.

The Chief Ministers' meeting in Pokhara held Friday had submitted a paper of common agenda of provincial governments, which would be meaningful to enforce federalism effectively.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal